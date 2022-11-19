3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $425,000

Downsize with distinction in this gorgeous and immaculate ranch villa! This home is move-in ready and loaded with upgrades at every turn. The spacious main floor features 2 bedrooms + a den. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet & counter space, large center island, stainless appliances and opens to the living room w/soaring ceilings & windows flanking the floor to ceiling fireplace. Lovely primary suite which features deck access, double sinks, vanity area, walk-in shower & large closet. Walkout lower level has cozy family room w/ wet bar, third bedroom, 3/4 bath, and 4th non-conforming or flex/workout space. Huge storage room. Walkout to your oversized paver patio with fire-pit and stunning landscaping with new trees planted for additional privacy. TV hookup on patio. New carpet throughout. Electric blinds throughout. Lawn care and Snow removal taken care of. Welcome Home!