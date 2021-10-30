 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $425,459

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $425,459

Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - Spring 2022 completion. Walkout ranch nestled in this great centrally located neighborhood backing to the treeline. Our most popular layout that takes advantage of every inch in this well laid out 3 bedroom plan. Some of the features include: LVP throughout the main living areas, granite countertops throughout, custom cabinetry, upgraded windows and doors, upgraded appliances, composite deck and much more. Pics of similar model.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested after incident

Man arrested after incident

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Oct. 22, Kevin K. Wedergren, 54, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft after a bicycle was reported stolen…

Woman faces DUI charge

Woman faces DUI charge

At approximately 7:10 p.m., Oct. 24, Yoseline V. Servin Castillo, 21, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News