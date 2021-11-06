Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - Spring 2022 completion. Walkout ranch nestled in this great centrally located neighborhood backing to the treeline. Our most popular layout that takes advantage of every inch in this well laid out 3 bedroom plan. Some of the features include: LVP throughout the main living areas, granite countertops throughout, custom cabinetry, upgraded windows and doors, upgraded appliances, composite deck and much more. Pics of similar model.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $431,193
Related to this story
Most Popular
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
A 33-year-old West Point woman was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to one year in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women f…
Fremonter faces drug charge
At approximately 9:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Tyler A. Staehr, 41, of Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a…
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton will retire from his position after six-and-a-half years with the city.
At approximately 12:10 p.m., Oct. 30, Taylor A. Skinner, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was…
At approximately 4:40 p.m., Nov. 3, Sergio Casillas, 26, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after an office…
At approximately 4:15 p.m., Nov. 2, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of Fremont, were cited on suspicion of criminal mischief, …
At approximately 12:20 p.m., Oct. 31, Cesar O. Hinojosa, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license followin…
At approximately 1:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Jenea R. Mann, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dispatc…