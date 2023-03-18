Mary Chapman, M: 402-658-8315, mary@memarychapman.com, memarychapman.com - Three bedroom ranch home close to Dodge Expressway and shopping! Relax on the front porch or back deck. PLVT flooring in main living area, baths and laundry. Kitchen island and hidden pantry. Primary suite with walk-in closet and dual sinks. radon mitigation included. Coziness and comfort!Pictures are of a finished home.