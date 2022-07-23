3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $441,000

Bob Pew, M: 402-578-6054, bpew@npdodge.com, www.bobpew.npdodge.com - Meet the Carlton 3 bed 2 bath 4 car open ranch floor plan ready to entertain. Base price includes covered patio and a 4 car garage. Yes you may have time to make some custom selections. Standard features include Quartz counter tops, Full tile showers and back splash, huge hidden pantry. So much more to see please schedule an appt. to discuss your options. Completion August/September 2022. Visit Newport Homes Model at 8101 N 129 Avenue. Price subject to change.