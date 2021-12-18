Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - Fall 2022 completion. Walkout ranch nestled in this great centrally located neighborhood backing to the treeline. Our most popular layout that takes advantage of every inch in this well laid out 3 bedroom plan. Some of the features include: great rm ceiling vaults to 13', LVP throughout the main living areas, granite countertops throughout, custom cabinetry, upgraded windows and doors, upgraded appliances, composite deck and much more. Pics of similar model.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $441,091
