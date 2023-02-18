Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, https://www.omaharealestategroup.com - This new construction ranch nestled in this great, centrally located neighborhood. The Burberry is our most popular layout that takes advantage of every inch in this well laid out 3 bedroom plan. Some of the features include: LVP throughout the main living areas, granite countertops throughout, custom cabinetry, upgraded windows and doors, upgraded appliances and much more. Pics of similar model.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $447,630
