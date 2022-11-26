 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $451,000

Bob Pew, M: 402-578-6054, bpew@npdodge.com, https://www.bobpew.npdodge.com - Welcome to the "Kinsley" floorplan. Located in Pier 15 villa community. Enjoy all Flanagan lake has to offer 5+ miles of walking/biking trails, playgrounds, boat ramp, fishing, paddle boarding kayaking. You will have plenty time because lawncare and snow removal are included in your low monthly HOA dues. Yes, you can have a fenced yard. Kinsley plan includes large primary suite with laundry room access from large walk in closet. Double sinks, full tile walk in shower with dual shower heads and a private water closet in primary bathroom. Open concept living with large kitchen island, dining area open to spacious great room with fireplace. Outside entertain on your covered patio looking over your fully sodded yard complete with sprinkler system. Newport Homes is 3rd generation Custom Home Builder, building in Douglas and Sarpy County. Ranch, 2 story and 1.5 Story plans available. Pictures include some options no

