John Gell, M: 402-740-4885, john.gell@bhhsamb.com, www.johngell.com - *MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE* Brand new ranch plan from Lane Building Corp. called "Aspen Grove." Very open plan with 9 and 10 foot ceilings. Sleek and modern fireplace in great room with stone and ship lap. Matte black door hardware and kitchen faucet. Soaking tub and tiled shower in master bath. 3 car garage, lawn sprinkler system, and more. cONTACT AGENT FOR MORE DETAILS.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $453,027
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the Dodge County Attorney’s Office had not yet been formally requested to file charges against the teacher, but that a law enforcement investigation was ongoing.
Richard Register, a Fremont attorney, recently filed for the position of Dodge County attorney.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
A 31-year-old Fremont woman was arrested for second-degree trespassing on Feb. 19.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the area of First Street and Luther Road on Feb. 23 for a possible vehicle crash involving a gray G…
During the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board received a letter from Ed Faltin, member of the Dodge County Vete…
Speaking to Glen and Nancy Ellis is nothing short of a boost of energy.
The Fremont Police Department recently has received numerous complaints of individuals in vehicles shooting BB/soft guns at individuals and property.
Summer Bojanski's early offense helped lift Bergan out of a scoring rut and into the state tournament for a fifth-straight year.
Bradley J. Bridges, 47, was arrested for third-degree domestic assault on Feb. 20.