3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $460,000

Brian Marasco, M: 402-672-7777, brian.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful walk-out ranch with finished basement backing to trees! Home updates include New flooring and carpet in 2018, New Fridge, New Microwave, new roof in 2019, new washer and dryer 2021 and new furnace and air conditioner in 2020.

