Lynn Smith, M: 402-990-4587, lynn.smith@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Pictures of a similar home. Enjoy Maintenance Free Lifestyle in this Pine Crest Sienna Villa. Everybody’s always in the kitchen! No problem in this open concept Kitchen-Great Room combination. Have your morning coffee and evening cocktail on the covered composite deck. The primary bedroom has ensuite bathroom with double vanity. A second bedroom can become an office, craft room, reading room, or whatever you need it to be room! The drop zone in from the garage brings you right into the kitchen, which has a huge hidden walk-in pantry for storing all those appliances and extras. When more space is needed, move to the walkout basement finished with extra-large rec room, 3/4 bath and 3rd bedroom. This home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac that backs to green space. Currently under construction. Please check with school district for any updates to schools.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $460,321
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a deceased male found Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275, south of Morningside Road.
Counselors were available for Oakland-Craig students and staff following the violent death of a staff member Tuesday night. The shooting follo…
Fremont man faces several charges
Scooter’s Coffee is brewing up smiles this National Coffee Day with a free, small cup of fresh-brewed coffee on Thursday, Sept. 29. Customers …
A 32-year-old man has died and the Nebraska State Patrol is helping area authorities investigate a Tuesday night shooting in Oakland.
Nebraska has and can produce chunk plays, and it’s moving a quick clip. But the Huskers must slow it down. How will they do it? “It’s more of a feel thing,” Mark Whipple said.
A benefit for the family of Jeff Hermanson will take place from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Starlite Event Center, 2045 County Road K, west of Wahoo.
A woman from Beemer died Monday after the SUV she was driving left a gravel road and crashed in northeast Nebraska.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the death of a man found dead on Sept. 22 on U.S. Highway 275, south of Mor…
Mackenzie Hagemeister came up with the idea three semesters ago, when she first became involved with undergraduate research at the University …