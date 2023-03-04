Lynn Smith, M: 402-990-4587, lynn.smith@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Pictures of a similar home. Enjoy Maintenance Free Lifestyle in this Pine Crest Sienna Villa. Everybody’s always in the kitchen! No problem in this open concept Kitchen-Great Room combination. Have your morning coffee and evening cocktail on the covered composite deck. The primary bedroom has ensuite bathroom with double vanity. A second bedroom can become an office, craft room, reading room, or whatever you need it to be room! The drop zone in from the garage brings you right into the kitchen, which has a huge hidden walk-in pantry for storing all those appliances and extras. When more space is needed, move to the walkout basement finished with extra-large rec room, 3/4 bath and 3rd bedroom. This home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac that backs to green space. Currently under construction. Please check with school district for any updates to schools.