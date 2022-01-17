3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $469,000

TJ Jackson, M: 402-618-3526, tj@jacksongroupomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tj.jackson - **OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11am-1pm **Opportunity Knocking! Walkout Ranch home in Skyline backing to treeline and water! 3 beds/ 3 baths and a 3 car garage. You will notice the gorgeous view as soon as you walk through the front door. Wall of windows in the back welcomes you. Wonderful tall ceilings with crown molding in the main living room and dining room. The three sided fireplace makes the whole main floor feel cozy, a great match for it's timeless elegance. Spacious kitchen & hearth area is a great place for all to gather & opens up to your deck. Primary suite is well appointed. Second bedroom is roomy with an en suite bath & also makes a great office. The lower level is open to your imagination. Current owners only use the main area Rec space, but with over 500 sq ft and an egress window in the "2nd storage area", you can easily add a 4th bedroom, also room for an exercise room and home office! A 3/4 ba