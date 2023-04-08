John Gell, M: 402-740-4885, john.gell@bhhsamb.com, www.johngell.com - Exciting new ranch plan from Lane Building Corp called "Aspen Grove". Very open plan with 9 and 10 foot ceilings. Sleek and modern fireplace in great room with stone and shiplap. Matte black door hardware and kitchen faucet. Soaking tub and tiled shower in master bath. 3 car garage, lawn sprinkler system and more. Contact agent for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $472,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 9 p.m. Saturday, April 1, to the 2600 block of North Laverna Street in reference to someone r…
A Fremont man who is accused of stabbing a 4-month-old infant to death in January 2021 was acquitted on the grounds of insanity on March 17, a…
Three people were arrested and charged with suspicion of numerous drug charges after Dodge County sheriff’s officials allegedly found more tha…
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
Experts believe the skeletal remains found two weeks ago in rural Douglas County are those of an adult man.