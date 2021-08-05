3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $475,000

Introducing The Portico- an Epcon home by Aspire Living. This New Construction Villa with Private Courtyard Faces Flanagan Lake! Oversized front porch to sit out and enjoy your view! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features private courtyard! This model is being built with a second level bonus suite- Everything you need is on the main floor and the 2nd floor can be used for 3rd bedroom, kitchenette, loft etc! Estimated completion October 2021-PHOTOS of Similar home