Lisa Ritter, M: 402-612-2413, lisa@omahare.com, www.RittersSellHomes.com - OPEN SAT 8/19 12-1:30 This gorgeous walkout ranch built in 2021 is loaded with upgrades sits on a terrific lot that backs to trees so that you can enjoy fabulous views from your covered deck. Inside you'll find an open concept floor plan with sizable rooms and beautiful luxury vinyl flooring in the entry, great room, kitchen, and halls. The kitchen is a dream come true with a huge quartz center island, walk-in pantry, and stainless appliances. The primary suite offers a massive closet that is connected to the laundry area and a spa feeling bathroom with stunning walk-in shower. Other extras include smart thermostat and doorbell, cat 6 wiring electric car hookup, security cameras, gas line on the deck, additional insulation and bar rough in downstairs , as well as an outdoor hot tub. It is everything you have hoped for and located a few blocks from Target and other shopping and restaurant choices galore! Agent i