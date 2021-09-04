3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $488,500

Monica Dempsey, M: 402-321-2614, monica.dempsey@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - YOU DONT WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS CUSTOM QUALITY BY SUDBECK HOMES RANCH HOME THAT FEATURES AN OPEN LIVING AREA WITH EXPANSIVE WINDOWS, STONE LINEAL FIREPLACE, CUSTOM PAINTED CABINETRY THROUGHOUT STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, A GAS RANGE, WALK IN MASTER SHOWER AND CLOSET, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH BEDROOMS AND BATH. 20 X 10 REAR DECK WITH STEPS TO BELOW! Must see today!