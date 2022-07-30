Judith Dooley, M: 402-808-0440, judydooley1@yahoo.com, https://www.regencyhomesomaha.com - Expect to be impressed with this 3 bed, 3 bath 4 car ranch home. Just over 3000 fsf. This beauty offers all the bells and whistles. Quartz, surround sound, sprinkler system , water softener, security cameras, wet bar, fireplace, huge walk in closet, dual sinks, and whirlpool tub in master. (other extras include cement siding, Pella Windows, 2x6 walls, extra insulation, high efficiency rating on home, water filtration, garage is insulated, upgraded shingles, upgraded appliances.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $495,000
