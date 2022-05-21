 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $495,929

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $495,929

John Gell, M: 402-740-4885, john.gell@bhhsamb.com, www.johngell.com - *MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE* Brand new ranch plan from Lane Building Corp. called "Aspen Grove." Very open plan with 9 and 10 foot ceilings. Sleek and modern fireplace in great room with stone and ship lap. Matte black door hardware and kitchen faucet. Soaking tub and tiled shower in master bath. 3 car garage, lawn sprinkler system, and more. cONTACT AGENT FOR MORE DETAILS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fremont woman arrested for DUI

Fremont woman arrested for DUI

Fremont Police officers responded at 10:06 p.m. May 15 to the 1800 block of North Garfield Street to investigate a possible disturbance.

Employee arrested for theft

Employee arrested for theft

Fremont Police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. May 17 to a business in the 2800 block of East 23rd Avenue North in reference to an empl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News