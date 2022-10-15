 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $499,960

Beyond your expectations! Modern and meticulously built new ranch awaits in popular Vistancia! Features a stunning custom ceiling design in the great room, rounded corners, 9 and 10 foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and much more. The primary bedroom has convenient access to the walk-through laundry room. Special touches like the full wall to ceiling tile primary shower and high ceiling in the walk-in closet just right for all of your storage. Spacious 3 car garage here. This beautiful home will be ready November 1st, 2022.

