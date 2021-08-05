Welcome to the Promenade III. With plenty of room for your oversized sofas, dining room hutch, and large dining room table, this elegant and wide open home now offers enhanced features and options: Enjoy more privacy with bedrooms located on opposite ends of the home with Huge 8 x 8 closet in main bdrm. No need for a den? Convert this space to an optional office or 3rd bedroom on main level. Like the rest of the home, the gourmet kitchen with center island and pantry offers plenty of room, making it the ideal place to have a quick meal or prepare a grand feast for family and friends. A bonus suite adds even greater flexibility and comfort for those dear guests that come to visit. For those who believe that the home is where the heart is, rejoice with the Promenade III.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $546,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Former Dodge County Sheriffs Deputy Craig Harbaugh was found dead at his home in Fremont on Thursday, according to a press release from the Do…
'A senseless crime': Iowa woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal shooting in a Chuck E. Cheese
A Davenport, Iowa, woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for fatally shooting another woman in a Chuck E. Cheese.
- Updated
After more than two years of planning, preparation and construction, DPA Auctions now has a new home in southeast Fremont.
- Updated
At approximately 1:25 a.m. Monday, John P. Spracklin, 51, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and criminal trespass a…
A 31-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to three-and-a-half to five years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women after pleading no co…
- Updated
At approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by shoplifting and disturbing the pe…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
- Updated
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Fewer than 2,000 people in the world have ever crossed the finish line of the Badwater 135 ultramarathon since it began…
Bairon Neftali Carreto Perez had been helping transport the large crates when they became dislodged. The man stepped in before the crates slipped again, crushing him.
- Updated
At approximately 12 a.m., July 29, Alondra R. Hernandez, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following …