3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $554,533

Welcome to the Promenade III. With plenty of room for your oversized sofas, dining room hutch, and large dining room table, this elegant this wide open luxury villa offers enhanced features and options! Enjoy more privacy with bedrooms located on opposite ends of the home with Huge 8 x 8 walk in closet in main bdrm. No need for a den? Convert this space to an optional office or 3rd bedroom on main level. Like the rest of the home, the gourmet kitchen with center island and pantry offers plenty of room, making it the ideal place to have a quick meal or prepare a grand feast for family and friends. A bonus suite with a kitchenette adds even greater flexibility and comfort for those dear guests that come to visit.For those who believe that the home is where the heart is, rejoice with the Promenade III. AMA Prices subject to change based on selections.