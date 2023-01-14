 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $559,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $559,000

Deb Cizek, M: 402-699-5223, deb.cizek@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/deb.cizek - Another Dave Paik Builders stunner! Check out this beautiful Durham Farmhouse floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage on a flat lot. The open concept flow and vaulted ceilings in the living area provide a spacious feel as you walk into the kitchen. Plenty of counter and storage space plus an informal dining area with a beautiful view of the backyard. Natural light galore with modern finishes to give the true "modern farmhouse" vibe. The lower level offers a fantastic entertaining space with a wet bar as well as the third bedroom and bathroom. Less than 30 days to completion! Call today to set up your showing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out

BELLEVUE — One partner has pulled out but another says it will push forward on a real estate redevelopment billed as a kickoff to renewal in Olde Town Bellevue. Amid fanfare last summer, officials in Nebraska’s oldest and third largest city unveiled plans for a $12 million mixed-use apartment building on the site of the […]

The post Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News