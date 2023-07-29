Why wait to build? This beautiful zero-entry walkout ranch is less than a year old and ready for you now! The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring stainless steel appliances, ample countertop space, and a large island for meal prep or casual dining. The living area boasts vaulted ceilings, surround sound, large windows that flood the space with natural light, and a stone fireplace, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for holidays with family and friends. The primary suite features a walk-in shower, dual vanities, and plenty of closet space. Speakers throughout the home. The lower level is a blank canvas for you to create your ideal space. The covered deck is perfect for serene mornings with a cup of coffee and a view of the nature preserve. Don't miss this gem!
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $560,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amie Just thinks Matt Rhule will be a hit with the national media and his coaching peers in Indy. Plus, more on that purple elephant in the room.
Rachel “Rae” R. Tuff, 40, a prominent Fremont-area animal rights activist who also unsuccessfully attempted to have a former city council memb…
It’s all in front of MJ Sherman now. He transferred to Nebraska for a shot at more playing time, and he figures to get plenty.
An independent special needs education teacher at the Educational Service Unit 2 district in Fremont is facing three alleged criminal charges …
Big Ten football hasn't changed that much since Matt Rhule left it in the '90s, writes Sam McKewon. Nebraska has — and that's the biggest part…