Why wait to build? This beautiful zero-entry walkout ranch is less than a year old and ready for you now! The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring stainless steel appliances, ample countertop space, and a large island for meal prep or casual dining. The living area boasts vaulted ceilings, surround sound, large windows that flood the space with natural light, and a stone fireplace, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for holidays with family and friends. The primary suite features a walk-in shower, dual vanities, and plenty of closet space. Speakers throughout the home. The lower level is a blank canvas for you to create your ideal space. The covered deck is perfect for serene mornings with a cup of coffee and a view of the nature preserve. Don't miss this gem!