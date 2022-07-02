 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $560,811

Contract Pending Contract pending- Introducing The Portico- an EPCON VILLA by Aspire Homes. This New Construction Villa with Private Courtyard faces Flanagan Lake! Oversized front porch to sit out and enjoy your view! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features private courtyard! This model is being built with a second level bonus suite- Everything you need is on the main floor and the 2nd floor can be used for 3rd bedroom, kitchenette, loft etc! Estimated completion June 2022-PHOTOS are of Similar home. AMA.

