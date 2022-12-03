 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $572,500

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $572,500

Deb Cizek, M: 402-699-5223, deb.cizek@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/deb.cizek - Another Dave Paik Builders stunner! Check out this beautiful Durham Farmhouse floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage on a flat lot. The open concept flow and vaulted ceilings in the living area provide a spacious feel as you walk into the kitchen. Plenty of counter and storage space plus an informal dining area with a beautiful view of the backyard. Natural light galore with modern finishes to give the true "modern farmhouse" vibe. The lower level offers a fantastic entertaining space with a wet bar as well as the third bedroom and bathroom. Less than 30 days to completion! Call today to set up your showing!

