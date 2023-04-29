Jim Braun, M: 402-880-9346, jim.braun@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - New Construction, No Wait. Ideal Designs Custom Ranch plan. This 3BR, 3BA, 3+ Car home is complete and move in ready. This home is over 1800 sq ft on the main level with 11' ceilings over the great room and kitchen. Hollywood style Jack n Jill with split vanities. Walk out lot with huge covered deck with Timbertech flooring and Westbury Aluminum railings. Tasteful sections throughout Pictures are the exact home. Don't delay to come see this beauty. See our Trademark Model Home at 11509 S. 114th Ave in Ashbury Creek or our Ideal Designs model at 3902 S. 212th St. AMA per plans.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000
