3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $595,000

Nancy Heim-Berg, M: 402-677-9024, nancyheimberg@yahoo.com, www.bhhsamb.com/nancy.heim-berg - This is the log home you have dreamed of with a great view off of the huge deck. This home is stunning with its soaring ceiling, open beams, large windows for plenty of natural light, 2 fireplaces, and a multiple walk-out lower level. Main floor fireplace has brick from the floor to the soaring ceiling. The bedrooms are generous in size and the primary is on the main floor. When you see the back yard, you will be in love with its trees, large lot, and beautiful landscaping. You can relax on the deck or patio and enjoy the dreamy peaceful scenery. This home has been meticulously cared for and has fresh interior paint and granite. Come and Enjoy the charm of a log home!

