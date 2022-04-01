3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $690,000

Gayla Leathers, M: 402-578-9837, gayla@teamleathers.com, www.teamleathers.com - Curt Hoffer Custom Walkout Ranch Villa on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large windows in the living room, Kitchen, and Primary bedroom provide tranquil views of the treed lot and 4th green. Home boasts Hardwood floors through entry and Kitchen, 10’ ceilings, rounded corners & arched doorways! The Kitchen features granite, a Large Island, and ample dining space with access to the magnificent, covered deck. Spacious drop zone, and laundry room off the Kitchen. Main floor office and a formal dining room that could serve as a 2nd office. The Lower level has a family room w/wet bar & dishwasher, two additional bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath & plenty of storage. Stunning backyard with a beautiful stone patio with a water feature. Updates include roof, gutters, and all windows that opened in 2017, interior paint (80%), tankless water heater, furnace, and wood floors in lower level 2019, Carpet 2020, Exterior paint 2021. Why