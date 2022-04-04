 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $244,900

3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $244,900

Danielle Altman, M: 402-943-6084, danielle.altman@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Enjoy small town living, close to the city! Beautiful, remodeled ranch home on a corner lot, featuring 3 bedrooms/1 bathroom/ oversized two car attached garage in Valley, Nebraska. Open floor plan with neutral colors, shows like a model home. New paint, new flooring, new kitchen with center island, quartz counters & brand new stainless steel appliances. New roof 2022. Laundry on the main level. Walking distance to DC West and downtown Valley. A short drive to Omaha and Fremont. Don't miss this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News