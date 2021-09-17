 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $625,000

3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $625,000

3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $625,000

Enjoy the spectacular views from this immaculate lakefront property! Custom built ranch home with semi-open floor plan. Beautiful Brazilian Cherry, Walnut and Koa wood floors. Get ready to entertain on this amazing back patio and outdoor kitchen with pergolas on each side. The outdoor kitchen features 2 tap keg setup, sink, cutting board, extra built-in fridge, all stainless steel cabinets, Traeger executive grill and Beefeater grill. Built in stereo system. Closed loop geothermal heat and air. No basement, but has a 4’ crawl space for storage. Also, storage room above 4 car garage. No flood insurance required. Not in flood zone. Lake was not affected by the last flood. Large retaining wall gives flat usable back yard, and gently sloping beach. Swim or boat on this 42 acre sandy bottom lake and get ready to cast your line to catch walleye, crappie, wipers, bluegill and catfish!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News