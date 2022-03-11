Welcome to beautiful Bluewater - with nearly 250 acres of pristine water, over seven miles of pure sand beaches and average lake depths exceeding 40 feet, all just a short relaxing drive from Omaha, Bluewater is undeniably a once in a lifetime opportunity. This development spans nearly 500 acres of land with access to city water and sewer (no grinder pumps needed), concrete streets and curbs. This gorgeous home sits on a Preserve lot, backing to trees. Enjoy all the wonderful amenities of lake living without all the sand! A sample of some of the MANY features provided include 10’ ceilings throughout, 15’ in great room, 11’ in primary bedroom, decorative ceiling features in great room and primary bedroom, Linear electric fireplace, Cambria & Silestone countertops, soft-close, dove tailed painted cabinet, heated tile floor in primary bathroom, upgraded plumbing & light fixtures, Marvin windows luxury line. Schedule your tour of this amazing home today - you deserve the difference!
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $729,990
