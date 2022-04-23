Welcome to beautiful Bluewater - with nearly 250 acres of pristine water, over seven miles of pure sand beaches and average lake depths exceeding 40 feet, all just a short relaxing drive from Omaha, Bluewater is undeniably a once in a lifetime opportunity. This development spans nearly 500 acres of land with access to city water and sewer (no grinder pumps needed), concrete streets and curbs. This gorgeous home sits on a Preserve lot, backing to trees. Enjoy all the wonderful amenities of lake living without all the sand! A sample of some of the MANY features provided include 10’ ceilings throughout, 15’ in great room, 11’ in primary bedroom, decorative ceiling features in great room and primary bedroom, Linear electric fireplace, Cambria & Silestone countertops, soft-close, dove tailed painted cabinet, heated tile floor in primary bathroom, upgraded plumbing & light fixtures, Marvin windows luxury line. Schedule your tour of this amazing home today - you deserve the difference!
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $749,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The suspect was taken into custody after he was found hiding on the top of a livestock trailer at a nearby farm. A thermal drone and K-9 unit assisted in finding the 17-year-old.
Man arrested for domestice assault
Jeremy Jensen said his efforts weren’t meant to destroy careers or cause chaos, but to help support teachers and students.
Snoop Dogg, one of pop culture’s most prominent marijuana advocates, will spend cannabis celebration day on stage at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
Madi and Hayden Kubik ready for the next sister act for Nebraska volleyball; 'It's definitely very special'
Sisters Madi and Hayden Kubik will be getting to know each other in new ways as teammates on the Husker volleyball team; it's thought to be the fourth time siblings have been on NU’s team at the same time.
Windmill Management LLC to Lisa A. Rector, 2034 Hazel St., Fremont.
When Brian Wennstedt was running the restaurant at Wilderness Lodge, a motel no longer operating in Fremont, there was a special element missing.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop on April 20 near East 23rd Street and Diers Parkway.
Fremont Police officers responded to the 2400 block of East First Street on April 20 for a physical disturbance.