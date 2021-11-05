 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $775,000

Melissa Siedlik, M: 402-214-3948, MelissaSiedlikHomes@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Vacation 365 days a year! Amazing opportunity to own at Bluewater, a pristine & private 250-acre lake community. Enjoy sandy beaches & sunsets over the water while living just 12 minutes from Village Point. This modern, open 1.5 story is set up like a split-bedroom ranch, w/3 bedrooms on the main and a loft upstairs that has so many possibilities – 4th bedroom, office, game room, craft room. The spacious primary suite has glorious lake views & the main floor boasts 12-ft ceilings w/huge windows overlooking the beautiful blue water. Covered patio is perfect for enjoying the lake w/morning coffee. Oversized 3-car garage w/tandem space for lake toys and a super convenient half bath with beach access for guests. Built in 2016 and flawlessly maintained, this home is better than new and can be yours without the 1-year building wait! Even includes a new composite boat dock. You really can

