Courtney Goodman, M: 402-517-1227, Courtney.Goodman@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome home to this move in ready Wahoo gem! Just steps to Hackberry Park and nestled in the Westdale neighborhood of Wahoo, this 3 bedroom home boasts tons of interior updates and upgrades including a brand new roof, fresh interior paint, new front concrete steps and sidewalk, updated main bathroom, newer windows, new interior doors with new hardware and trim, new light fixtures, new front door, new flooring on both the main and lower levels, and a new garage door! Whew! Updated electrical panel, a spacious backyard, large closets, and an updated deck with new steps off the kitchen tops things off. Set up your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $200,000
