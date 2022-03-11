Tammy Bennett, M: 402-676-7013, tammy.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tammy.bennett - Prepare to be impressed when you enter this walk out ranch w/ spectacular views situated on approx. 1 acre corner lot that has been beautifully landscaped & offers full sprinklers & mature trees. You will love the lrg deck & patio complete w/ hot tub & a brand new 27 foot pool! Updated kitchen w/pantry, granite counters & Whirlpool stainless appliances that opens to enormous living/dining area complete w/ cozy fireplace. The master suite offers exterior door to patio, his & hers walk in closets, double sinks & Jacuzzi tub! The walk out basements has huge family rm complete w/bar area. There are 2 additional non-conforming bdrms, ¾ bath & nice storage space in LL. In addition to the large 3 car garage there is a heated/cooled 28 X 38 shop/garage area w/ lift & 220 volt service offering endless possibilities such gym/sports area, yoga studio or the perfect man cave. There is a total of over 2000 sq
3 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $515,000
