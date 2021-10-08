Troy Benes, M: 402-658-6522, troy.benes@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/troy.benes - This sanctuary is perfect for nature lovers, lake enthusiasts or anyone who enjoys peaceful serenity. The home is located on 20.72 acres with an outbuilding and entertainment space next to a 40+ acre lake to enjoy boating, fishing or just relaxing after a long day. This 1.5 story home has 3,855 sq ft of living space featuring 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, office, sunroom, 4 seasons room and 10 garage spaces. You will not want to miss this fantastic opportunity to make this your new place to call home!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $1,600,000
