 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $279,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $279,000

Janis Johnson, M: 402-676-8327, janis.johnson@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/janis.johnson - New Construction Town Home built by Homes by J.E.S. Welcome Home to YOUR South Facing 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Two Story Townhome Locataed on A Culdesac in Waterloo, just 15 minutes West of Village Pointe. Award Winning DC West School District. Low Tax Levy. No Flood Insurance Required! Estimated Completion Date: Early November, 2022.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News