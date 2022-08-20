3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $279,000

Janis Johnson, M: 402-676-8327, janis.johnson@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/janis.johnson - New Construction Town Home built by Homes by J.E.S. Welcome Home to YOUR South Facing 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Two Story Townhome Locataed on A Culdesac in Waterloo, just 15 minutes West of Village Pointe. Award Winning DC West School District. Low Tax Levy. No Flood Insurance Required! Estimated Completion Date: Early November, 2022.