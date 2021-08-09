3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $325,000

Sylvester Armstead, M: 402-670-4249, sylvester@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - ***PEACEFUL LIVING - FRESH COUNTRY AIR - EARLY MORNING ROOSTER CROWING IN THE DISTANCE - DOESN'T GET BETTER!***3 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1 car attached and 1 detached, RANCH style home located just west of West Shore Lake in Two Rivers Farmstead! Seller wasted no time updating this home with the following features: OPENED THE FLOOR PLAN BETWEEN LARGE LIVING ROOM, GENEROUS DINING AREA AND KITCHEN, installed NEW laminate flooring, added recessed lighting throughout, remodeled MUDROOM entry, and NEWER kitchen faucet. HARDWOOD FLOORS in master bedroom and south bedroom. Wood burning stove with brick base and wall. Updated Pella windows, vinyl siding, COVERED FRONT PORCH, nicely landscaped half acre with mature trees, fenced rear yard, patio, small animal shed with corral, and much more! AMA.