Will Hagel, M: 402-889-8689, will@catalystomaha.com, www.willhagel.com - Come see your new 3 bed 1 bath home on a large lot with an out-building and an extra shed that has officially hit the market! Location, location, location! This home is very close to the Omaha area; only 10min away from Village Pointe and lots of other places to dine, shop, and find entertainment. This move-in ready gem will exceed your expectations from top to bottom! You will be welcomed in with immaculate interior features, an incredibly spacious floor plan, bright natural light, wood floors throughout the main floor, an updated bathroom, and more! The kitchen boasts an ample amount of cabinet and countertop space, plus all the appliances stay! But wait, that’s not all! Bonus features include a loft that could be used as a 4th bedroom, new siding, newer roof, and a pole barn with new 2 closed cell spray insulation. It’s hard to find this set up close to Omaha, so stop that car and schedule your private tour tod
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $335,000
