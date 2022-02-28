Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - The stellar home is an absolute must see! 3 bedroom, 4 bath, and 4 car garage attach and detached. As an ICF home this house is built to last! First greeted with a front office and sitting area with a gas fireplace. Large kitchen featuring 10' ceilings, 42" cabinets, and all appliances to stay. 34/ bath and laundry on the main floor. HUGE family room and cathedral ceilings plus access to the bright 3 seasons room that is covered in windows. Large, carpeted primary suite and bath with a whirlpool tub, double sinks, and walk in shower. Finished walkout basement that has separated areas perfect for a craft room/office/workout room. This 3,000+ sq ft home sits on 1.32 ACRES and could easily have an additional outbuilding built on the land!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $399,000
