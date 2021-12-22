Tristan Nelson, M: 402-889-1229, tristan.cade@nelsonfactor.com, www.flatwaterrealty.com - A 2018 upper floor addition and total remodel turned this 4,600+sq ft home into a dazzling first quality lake home in an amazinglysocial and friendly family neighborhood. Stunning indoor andoutdoor entertainment spaces from beach to second story greatroom with a 25 foot high ceiling. Two complete kitchens, an outdoor kitchen, full bars in basement and upstairs entertainment areas with kegerator, wine& beverage coolers and other appliances. This property is a mustsee with a price per square foot that makes it the most affordablelake property around. $181 a square foot!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $849,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The boy's mother and stepfather signed a safety plan that said they would not allow him to be alone and unsupervised with his siblings. "The system failed," the Douglas County attorney said.
No one was injured in a house fire that broke out in an attic early Saturday morning in Fremont.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Early Saturday morning, Devon Baker was playing videos games when he noticed something strange.
A 51-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to 18 months in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for possession of a controlled substance Monday.
Imagine a Christmas Eve service by a campfire.
“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done. I have no excuse. No reason for what happened,” he said. “I wish there was something I could to do to take it back.”
Ever since she started working with grooming dogs, Jordyn Voecks said she has always taken her time.
At approximately 5:20 p.m., Dec. 15, a theft was reported at the Cubby’s convenience store in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police said.
Officers responded on Dec. 18 to the 500 Block of West South Street in regard to a citizen that was detaining another party that had burglariz…