3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $980,000

Tristan Nelson, M: 402-889-1229, tristan.cade@nelsonfactor.com, www.flatwaterrealty.com - A 2018 upper floor addition and total remodel turned this 4,600+sq ft home into a dazzling first quality lake home in an amazinglysocial and friendly family neighborhood. Stunning indoor andoutdoor entertainment spaces from beach to second story greatroom with a 25 foot high ceiling. Two complete kitchens, an outdoor kitchen, full bars in basement and upstairs entertainment areas with kegerator, wine& beverage coolers and other appliances. This property is a mustsee with a price per square foot that makes it the most affordablelake property around.

