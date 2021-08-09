 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $395,000

Denny Bray, M: 402-306-4489, dbray@rogsterling.com, https://www.realtyonegroupsterling.com - One of the last ones left in this neighborhood! Small Town feel close to the City. Modern elevation on this walkout ranch. Main has Primary with suite! Laundry Room right outside of the bedroom! Second bed or office with full bath directly across from the open kitchen great room floor plan. Covered front entry. Deck out back with patio directly under. Laminate counters in kitchen and baths. Stainless appliance package that includes Range, Dishwasher and Disposal. 3 car garage with large drop zone right inside. LPV flooring in front entry, hall, Great room, kitchen, Drop zone and all baths.

