Denny Bray, M: 402-306-4489, dbray@rogsterling.com, https://www.realtyonegroupsterling.com - The best Valentines gift ever. One of the last ones left in this neighborhood! Small Town feel close to the City. Modern elevation on this walkout ranch. Main has Primary with suite! Laundry Room right outside of the bedroom! Second bed or office with full bath directly across from the open kitchen great room floor plan. Covered front entry. Deck out back with patio directly under. Laminate counters in kitchen and baths. Stainless appliance package that includes Range, Dishwasher and Disposal. 3 car garage with large drop zone right inside. LPV flooring in front entry, hall, Great room, kitchen, Drop zone and all baths.
3 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $395,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 39-year-old Ames man was sentenced to four to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of methamphetamine with intent to …
A 31-year-old woman faces charges after Fremont Police responded to a disturbance at approximately 11:20 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 1700 block of Nor…
Police arrest Fremont man
It brought tears to Sheila Monke’s eyes.
The 4-month-old baby was admitted to CHI St. Elizabeth for "immediate life-saving care" after investigators found the child to be severely malnourished, according to the affidavit.
Wyatt Spalding calls it his first clutch moment.
The Fremont Family YMCA announced last week that Terry Gilfry would take over as interim CEO while it searches for someone to fill the role.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
After almost 70 years of operation in the Fremont community, OfficeNet announced in late December that it had been acquired by Eakes Office So…
Farmers voiced their opposition to construction of a trail on a former railroad line when the Dodge County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday.