Jill Lewis-Harris, M: 402-598-9121, Jill.lewisharris@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jill.lewisharris - Contract Pending - On the market for back up offers only. Welcome home to quality, beauty and tranquility! Enjoy a quick 10 minute drive west of the Omaha Metro to Estates Provence. Gated entry welcomes you to a beautiful drive to this 2 story home. As you enter you are greeted with a 2 story entry, plenty of natural light and a private office. Continue on past the formal dining to an open living, hearth room and kitchen area. 2 fireplaces on the main floor. Past the kitchen you will find another large main floor living/rec room. Generous composite deck recently installed. 3 car attached garage and a newer detached 2 car garage for all of your toys. 3 acre lot with gorgeous view from numerous rooms in the home. Finished lower level provides additional space for family and gatherings. Out back you will find your very own private fishing pond with island. Current ELKHORN FAMILIES
3 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $690,000
