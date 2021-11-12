Jennifer Bixby, M: 402-719-4631, jennifer@donpeterson.com, - Stunning acreage overlooking the Elkhorn River. Nestled among trees for privacy, this custom built home boasts amazing views and spectacular sunsets. Built with all the extra perks! From the stunning foyer to the vaulted great room and the gorgeous kitchen you will love all this home has to offer. Some of the additional features include a heated & oversized garage, 600 Amps of power, leaf guards, sunsetter retractable awning, central vac, heated tile floors, invisible fence, his/her closets, hot tub & fire pit. The walkout basement awaits your finishing touches!
4 Bedroom Home in Arlington - $855,000
