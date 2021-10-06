4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $1,695,000

Kelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - WOW! Absolutely FABULOUS Ranch walk-out located on RARE, east facing flat lot with main body water views & tucked in NO WAKE zone!! Floor to ceiling windows, Spacious open floor plan, High-end finishes & Attention to Detail. Enjoy the beautiful sunrise views from your master suite & main living areas walking out to covered upper deck. Newly remodeled & painted kitchen with dining area, pocket office & oversized walk-through pantry to garage, Main Floor Open Great room with vaulted ceilings, built-ins & fireplace, Large Private Office at front of home, Lofted Second bedroom looking to lake, laundry with drop zones, 4+ car heated upper garages + Lower Lake Garages. Take 1 of 2 staircases to the amazing LL featuring 2 beds with 3/4 baths, custom home theater with deluxe sound system, lake bar & lounge area, 3/4 lake bath with laundry & drop zone, exercise room with glass looking to lake. Oversized POOL, firep