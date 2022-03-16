Kelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - WOW! Lake Living DOESN'T get much better than this! Custom luxury ranch walk-out on a private cul-de-sac & no wake cove. Impressive Open Flexible Greatroom with vaulted beamed ceilings, wood plank floors & beautiful views. Dream chefs kitchen with deluxe appliances, custom wood cabinetry, wine bar with icemaker, walk-in pantry with add’l full size fridge & freezer, laundry/caterer kitchen with glass dishwasher & wine cellar. Pocket office, drop zone & 2-1/2 bath. Deluxe primary suite, marble tile & custom finishes, vaulted spacious closet with w&d hook-ups. LL: Rec areas, see-through fireplace, lake bar & drop zone, 1/2 bath, 3 bedroom suites with 3/4 baths, laundry rm & geothermal. Open the bi-fold patio doors & bring the outside in! Professional landscape & lighting, fence. Vaulted heated garages with 0 entry ramp, large overhead doors AND...offered fully furnished with deluxe covered dock, 2 hydraulic b
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $1,890,000
