4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $250,000

Bridget Vacha, M: 402-706-6175, bridget.vacha@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Charming Bennington home for sale! Recently renovated baths, a remodeled kitchen, and an attached over-sized single garage. Large primary bedroom, brand new windows and flooring throughout. New paint in and out. Walking distance to Bennington Elementary and the park. Come see this beauty soon- it won't last long!All measurements are estimated. Agent has equity.

