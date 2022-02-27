Bridget Vacha, M: 402-706-6175, bridget.vacha@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Charming Bennington home for sale! Recently renovated baths, a remodeled kitchen, and an attached over-sized single garage. Large primary bedroom, brand new windows and flooring throughout. New paint in and out. Walking distance to Bennington Elementary and the park. Come see this beauty soon- it won't last long!All measurements are estimated. Agent has equity.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $250,000
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the Dodge County Attorney’s Office had not yet been formally requested to file charges against the teacher, but that a law enforcement investigation was ongoing.
Richard Register, a Fremont attorney, recently filed for the position of Dodge County attorney.
A 31-year-old Fremont woman was arrested for second-degree trespassing on Feb. 19.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the area of First Street and Luther Road on Feb. 23 for a possible vehicle crash involving a gray G…
During the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board received a letter from Ed Faltin, member of the Dodge County Vete…
The Fremont Police Department recently has received numerous complaints of individuals in vehicles shooting BB/soft guns at individuals and property.
Bradley J. Bridges, 47, was arrested for third-degree domestic assault on Feb. 20.
Speaking to Glen and Nancy Ellis is nothing short of a boost of energy.
Summer Bojanski's early offense helped lift Bergan out of a scoring rut and into the state tournament for a fifth-straight year.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.